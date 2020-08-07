Gov. Pritzker: Businesses to be educated, warned then fined for not enforcing mask mandate

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker announced new emergency rules that businesses in Illinois will be educated, warned and eventually fined if they do not enforce the mask mandate put in place May 1.

The governor claims this will allow multiple opportunities for businesses to make adjustments before fines are enforced. No private individuals will be fined, according to Gov. Pritzker, only businesses and companies.

First, businesses will be given a warning in the form of written notice and encouraged to voluntarily comply with public health guidance.

Second, businesses that do not voluntarily comply will be given an order to have some or all of their patrons leave the premises as needed to comply with public health guidance and reduce risks.

Third, if the business continues to refuse to comply, the business can receive a class A misdemeanor and be subject to a fine ranging from $75-$2,500.

These rules do not apply to individuals and penalties will not exceed a misdemeanor and a $75-$2,500 fine.

This gives law enforcement and health departments more justification to ensure business are complying with the requirements. The maximum limit of 50 people for public gatherings or 50 percent occupancy of a business remain in place, according to Gov. Pritzker

“The emergency rules also reinforce the authority of IDPH and local health departments to investigate COVID-19 cases and reaffirm that businesses have a responsibility to cooperate with those investigations,” according to Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker also signed SB 471 to expand workplace protections. The law adds a penalty for assaulting or battering a retail worker who is conveying public health guidance, such as requiring patrons to wear face coverings or promoting social distancing.

The law also increases paid disability leave for any injury that occurs after March 9 by 60 days for firefighters, law enforcement and paramedics whose recovery was hindered by COVID-19.

More specifically, eligible employees include:

Any part-time or full-time State correctional officer or any other full or part-time employee of the Department of Corrections

Any full or part-time employee of the Prisoner Review Board

Any full or part-time employee of the Department of Human Services working within a penal institution or a State mental health or developmental disabilities facility operated by the Department of Human Services

Any full-time law enforcement officer or full-time firefighter

“As I’ve visited with and listened to mayors and health departments all across our state, it’s clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks – especially to protect frontline workers, whether they’re at the front of a store asking you to put on your mask or whether they’re responding to 911 calls to save those in distress,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “These rules, which provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, are a commonsense way to enforce public health guidelines. Illinois has made substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19 because the vast majority of communities and business owners have done the right thing. These rules will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won’t take our state backward.”

Brian Urbaszewski, Director of Environmental Health at Respiratory Health Association of Metropolitan Chicago made the following statement on behalf of Open Safe Illinois:

“As the virus spreads out of control in much of the country and cases are increasing in Illinois, we must take action to save lives. We know more than we did earlier in the year, and science shows that wearing masks and maintaining social distance, especially indoors, is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. We call on the Joint Committee on Rules to support the rule change, and on all Illinoisans to do our part to protect the health and wellbeing of our families, our neighbors, and our healthcare and other essential workers.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.