Emergency rent assistance available for Ill. renters Aug. 10

File: Key in Keyhole
File: Key in Keyhole(Source: Pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority will have Emergency Rent Assistance available for Illinois renters that are financially struggling due to COVID-19.

The application opens on Aug. 10 and remains open until Aug. 21 or until capacity is full.

The IHDA has a variety of eligibility requirements. They include that the renter must be already behind on rent by more than 30 days, and not just worried about future payments. The money is not distributed on a first come, first serve basis. If someone is awarded money, it will be directly paid to the landlord, according to the IHDA.

The landlord is expected to provide a tenant lease, a tax bill or deed, a notice of rent past due and a property management agreement on their section of the application.

For eligibility questions, call 888-252-1119 or visit era.ihda.org.

