Elections nearing, Biden to make final running mate pick

Local political expert breaks down candidate options.
Biden VP selection
Biden VP selection(CBS Newspath)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Presidential Election is just three months away, and early voting in some states begins in September. However, the ticket is not complete.

Democratic Candidate Joe Biden still has a list of potential Vice President running mate options. He is expected to make an announcement within the next several days.

“The Vice Presidential choice that a Presidential candidate makes doesn’t typically have an enormous impact on the end result,” says Rockford University’s political expert Bob Evans. However, this election might. Evans says Biden’s pick will be closely watched.

“He has a large progressive or more liberal constituency he has to satisfy,” says Evans. “Secondly and perhaps even more importantly Vice President Biden would be the oldest President to take office by far.”

Some of those still in the running are Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Susan Rice, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Karen Bass, Val Demings, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Gov. Gretchin Whitmer. Each candidate would indicate what Biden looks to solidify by the end of his race. Choosing Warren or Harris would suggest he wants to secure a progressive vote, not independent.

“Susan Rice would suggest two things, continuity with the Obama Administration, and furthermore her expertise was foreign policy,” explains Evans.

However the Midwest proved to be a power player in 2016. However Michigan’s Gretchin Whitmer is recently feuding with members of her own state over her coronavirus response.

“I would like to see Senator Tammy Duckworth on the ticket,” says Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman. “She’d represent Illinois and the Midwest. I think she’s also a personification of the American Dream. Her military record as a war hero could add national security credentials to the ticket.”

“No matter what choice he makes it’s going to be symbolic,” says Evans.

Experts say Biden’s decision to not attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee could hurt as the public won’t get the early read from professional democrats like normal, which will make the public and media reaction more important than ever before. With elections around the corner, there will be little time to change the perspective.

