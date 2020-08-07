Advertisement

Cubs game in St. Louis postponed after another positive COVID-19 test for Cards

The Cardinals players who were quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel flew back Wednesday and the team had a light workout at Busch Stadium.
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross speaks to the media in the team dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Rockies defeated the Cubs 11-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (WIFR) — The opener of the Chicago Cubs’ three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday has been postponed.

Another positive COVID-19 test from the Cardinals clubhouse led to the postponement, according to an ESPN report.

The Cardinals have been off for nine days after 13 members tested positive last week in Milwaukee, including seven players. Cubs starter Jon Lester said last week he believed the series in St. Louis would be postponed, but MLB decided to return play this weekend.

The Cardinals players who were quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel flew back Wednesday and the team had a light workout at Busch Stadium.

Whether the rest of the series will now be canceled is unknown. The Cubs were awaiting word from MLB on the next step.

