COVID-19 cases associated with FCA Belvidere Assembly plant

The Boone County Health Department has been working with the FCA Belvidere Assembly plant in the ongoing tracking of COVID-19 positive cases among their employees.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department is working in tandem with the Winnebago County Health Department to investigate positive cases of COVID-19 that are associated with the FCA Belvidere Assembly plant.

They have shared their multi-layered program of safety measures such as onsite temperature checks, daily health questionnaire, PPE, social distancing, and continual cleaning and disinfecting with the Boone County Health Department. The BCHD has discussed Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC guidance practices with the FCA Belvidere Assembly plant.

FCA employs approximately 3,800 people, who live in multiple counties and states. Each local health department initiates contact tracing on positive individuals living within their borders to help mitigate community spread.

