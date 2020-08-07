Bustos announces $700K in CARES Act aid for Rockford

WASHINGTON (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the City of Rockford will receive $704,000 in federal funding as a direct result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance program.

The funding is administered by the United States Economic Development Administration. The CARES Act passed the House on March 27 and was then signed by President Trump. It provided the EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development and assistance for communities to prevent, prepare, and respond to coronavirus.

“This funding is critical to supporting the City of Rockford as we continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “I am pleased to see the bipartisan CARES Act continue to support economic development in our cities. As communities across Illinois work to move forward, my top priority will remain supporting our families, small businesses and towns.”

