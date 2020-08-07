Advertisement

Belvidere School District announces fall semester plans

Start date now August 24.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere School District 100 has announced their pushed back opening date, as well as in school and remote learning plans.

Superintendent Daniel Woestman sent out an email to parents on what to expect when school starts August 24. Middle and high school students will be split into two groups based on the first letter of their last name. A-K will attend classes Monday and Thursday, L-Z will attend classes Tuesday and Friday. For families with different last names for their students, the entire family will follow the last name of the eldest child.

The groups will alternate going to classes in person for two days a week and working remotely the remaining three days. AP and Dual Language courses will be available both in person and virtual learning.

Leaders say the hybrid plan is fluid and could change depending on state or local mandates.

