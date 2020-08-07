Beautiful for Friday, Heat & Humidity back this Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Picture perfect for August standards this Friday with a light southerly breeze, plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the middle 80′s. Mostly clear tonight as lows drop to the lower 60′s. Heat and humidity are back for the weekend with a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday between 10 AM - 2 PM. It could feel closer to the middle 90′s on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.