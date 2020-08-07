Advertisement

3 Fla. children safe after police chase involving suspected human trafficker

By WJHG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Three children are safe after a human trafficking suspect’s car rolled over and crashed during a high speed chase Wednesday.

According to Jackson County, Fla., Sheriff’s deputies, they were working an active burglary case in the Dogwood Heights Community when deputies say they saw a man, fitting the description of the suspect they were looking for, get into a vehicle and leave.

Deputies later identified the suspect as Domingo Morales Hamilton Fernando.

According to deputies, a high speed chase ensued as Fernando tried to escape.

Deputies say Fernando eventually lost control of his car and flipped it near the intersection of Dogwood Drive and Old Greenwood Road.

As Fernando got out the car, deputies say they noticed a 17-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl were also in the car. Deputies say another child, a 3-year-old boy, was thrown from the vehicle and was found in some nearby woods. Officials say the three children were unharmed but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Pursing deputies say they did not know the children were in the car, and if they did, they would not have chased the suspect.

Deputies say Fernando was flown to Southeast Alabama Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

During the investigation, it was learned Fernando was in the United States illegally and is wanted for deportation from the United States. Homeland Security agents told deputies that Fernando is suspected of being involved in human trafficking.

A warrant has been issued for Fernando’s arrest after he’s released from the hospital.

