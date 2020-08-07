2 new deaths, 23 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two new deaths and an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Friday.
That brings the total case count to 3,744. This is up from 3,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Wednesday.
The total deaths are now 123. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is down to 3.7 percent.
