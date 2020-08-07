$1M Powerball won in Loves Park

CHICAGO (WIFR) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Loves Park this past weekend, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased for the Saturday, August 1 drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Loves Park Mobil at 6224 N. 2nd St. and matched five numbers – 06 - 25 - 36 - 43 - 48 to win the prize.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

More than 17,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $300 were won in this Powerball drawing in Illinois. In all, players in Illinois won more than $1,115,000, in this Powerball drawing, according to the Ilinois Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot prize is now at an estimated $158 million, with a cash option of $130.3 million. The next Powerball draw is on Saturday, August 8 at 9:59 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 48 jurisdictions nationwide. Drawings are broadcast live every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

