South Beloit man arrested after allegedly chasing woman

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A South Beloit man was arrested for two counts of disorderly conduct on Wednesday.

On Monday, the South Beloit Police Department took a report from a woman who said a man in a blue truck had been chasing her in the area of Gardner Street and S. Park Avenue at 4:30 a.m.

The man then attempted to convince the woman to enter a business with him. The woman drove to the South Beloit Fire Department, while the man fled the area, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, several other victims came forward and gave similar stories. On Wednesday, the case was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and two counts of disorderly conduct charges were authorized against 51-year-old Frank Bilardello of South Beloit.

Battery charges were also approved against Bilardello for a separate incident. Frank was taken into custody and transported to the Winnebago County Jail, according to the South Beloit Fire Department.

There have been several reports of instances like this occurring in the area, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

If anyone has any further information on these incidents or have had something similar happen to you, please contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

