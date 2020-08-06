Advertisement

South Beloit man arrested after allegedly chasing woman

There have been several reports of instances like this occurring in the area, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
South Beloit Police Dept.
South Beloit Police Dept.(South Beloit Police Dept.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A South Beloit man was arrested for two counts of disorderly conduct on Wednesday.

On Monday, the South Beloit Police Department took a report from a woman who said a man in a blue truck had been chasing her in the area of Gardner Street and S. Park Avenue at 4:30 a.m.

The man then attempted to convince the woman to enter a business with him. The woman drove to the South Beloit Fire Department, while the man fled the area, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, several other victims came forward and gave similar stories. On Wednesday, the case was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and two counts of disorderly conduct charges were authorized against 51-year-old Frank Bilardello of South Beloit.

Battery charges were also approved against Bilardello for a separate incident. Frank was taken into custody and transported to the Winnebago County Jail, according to the South Beloit Fire Department.

There have been several reports of instances like this occurring in the area, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

If anyone has any further information on these incidents or have had something similar happen to you, please contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Best friends, married for 35 years, die from coronavirus just 11 days apart

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lauren M. Johnson
The Robinsons, who were married 35 years, died 11 days apart after battling coronavirus.

News

New death, 4 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 595 recovered cases after there were 588 total recoveries in the county on Wednesday.

News

Rockford man wanted for aggravated battery with firearm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

News

Students risk punishment for exposing COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamie Kennedy
Superintendent Dr. Brian Otott said schools are following the Georgia Department of Education’s path.

Latest News

News

Man indicted for May murder in Rockford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police found a victim on the 1400 block of West Jefferson Street on May 3.

News

MPD: Man arrested after making racially derogatory comments towards two Black teens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 57-year-old white man is behind bars for allegedly making racially derogatory comments towards two Black teens on Madison’s southwest side Wednesday night.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

MPD: Man yells homophobic slurs, punches victims at LGBTQ-friendly bars

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and punching patrons at two LGBTQ-friendly bars in Madison early Thursday morning.

News

Illinois announces 21 additional deaths, 1,953 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,749.

News

20 weeks of extended regular state benefits now available

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Currently, there are 30 states providing 13 weeks of EB, and 19 states, including Illinois, providing 20 weeks of EB.