Slattery finishes tied for fifth at the 71st Illinois Open

Kyle Slattery finished tied for fifth.
Kyle Slattery finished tied for fifth.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - There was plenty of local talent in the shortened field for the 71st Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club this week. Boylan grad Kyle Slattery led the way for Stateline golfers finishing tied for fifth in the three-day tournament. Former Northern Illinois University golfer and Aurora native Bryce Emory won the event finishing eight under.

Slattery hovered around the top ten each of the three days, finishing as high as a tie for fourth after the first round. The Rockford native went out and shot a -2 (70) in Wednesday’s final round, including a pair of birdies on the back nine on 14 and 18 to move into fifth. He had just two bogeys in the three days.

This is Slattery’s second time playing in the Illinois Open since turning pro. Last year, he missed the cut after day one. This year, Slattery walks away with $4,567 after adjustments because of amateurs.

The field was also reduced from 264 golfers to 156 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three other local golfers made the cut for Wednesday’s final round, including Kevin Flack, Danny Gorman, and Jeff Kellen.

71st Illinois Open Championship (Final Local Results)

  • T5. Kyle Slattery (Rockford): -2 (70, 74, 70)
  • T21. Kevin Flack (Belvidere): +3 (72, 73, 74)
  • 48. Jeff Kellen (Rockford): +12 (76, 73, 79)
  • T49. Danny Gorman (Rockford): +14 (76, 72, 82)

