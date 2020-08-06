Rockford man wanted for aggravated battery with firearm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the 3200 block of 10th Street for a report of a shooting victim at 7:14 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. Police identified a man in front of the residence as a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 50-year-old William Grant of Rockford. Officers say the victim and Grant were known to each other. After further investigation, officers learned that Williams and the victim were involved in an argument prior to Grant shooting the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Grant left the residence in a white pickup truck before officers arrived, according to the police department. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RELEASE: Rockford Man Wanted for Agg. Battery with a Firearm and More pic.twitter.com/zJI8EAQ5eY — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 6, 2020

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Grant for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and a warrant was issued for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Grant should contact the Rockford Police Department.

