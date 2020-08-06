Rockford man charged after Michigan Avenue shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was charged Thursday following a shooting where two people were shot near the 900 block of Michigan Avenue on July 31.

On July 31 at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Michigan Avenue for a shooting where one man was reported to have been struck in the leg. Officers found two victims, each suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation indicated the victims arrived in a vehicle, one of which exited the car and began walking towards a residence. When doing so, unknown suspects approached on foot and fired several rounds, one of which struck 22-year-old Rayshawn Hayes, in the right leg. The suspects then fled the area on foot, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The second victim was grazed while still seated in the car. They declined medical treatment.

After further investigation, it was also determined that Hayes exchanged gunfire with these suspects as well. Officers recovered one of the firearms at the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

While being treated at a nearby hospital, Hayes was found to be wanted on several warrants and was taken into custody.

Hayes was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also faces warrants of:

Traffic charges (2018)

Traffic charges (2019)

Aggravated domestic battery/Criminal damage to property/violation bail Bond/interfering With the reporting of domestic violence (from 2019)

Boone County warrant aggravated domestic battery (2019)

Obstructing identification (2018)

