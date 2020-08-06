Advertisement

Rockford man charged after Michigan Avenue shooting

Officers recovered one of the firearms at the scene.
Police
Police(KALB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was charged Thursday following a shooting where two people were shot near the 900 block of Michigan Avenue on July 31.

On July 31 at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Michigan Avenue for a shooting where one man was reported to have been struck in the leg. Officers found two victims, each suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation indicated the victims arrived in a vehicle, one of which exited the car and began walking towards a residence. When doing so, unknown suspects approached on foot and fired several rounds, one of which struck 22-year-old Rayshawn Hayes, in the right leg. The suspects then fled the area on foot, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The second victim was grazed while still seated in the car. They declined medical treatment.

After further investigation, it was also determined that Hayes exchanged gunfire with these suspects as well. Officers recovered one of the firearms at the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

While being treated at a nearby hospital, Hayes was found to be wanted on several warrants and was taken into custody.

Hayes was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also faces warrants of:

  • Traffic charges (2018)
  • Traffic charges (2019)
  • Aggravated domestic battery/Criminal damage to property/violation bail Bond/interfering With the reporting of domestic violence (from 2019)
  • Boone County warrant aggravated domestic battery (2019)
  • Obstructing identification (2018)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man hospitalized in early Thursday morning shooting on 9th Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
One man hospitalized after being struck with gunfire

News

Neighborhood park party

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Families celebrate the newest addition to the Rockford Park District

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Celebration held at the old White Swan Elementary School location

News

Urban Equity Properties to complete Residences at Talcott, hint at new development plans

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Urban Equity Properties is putting the finishing touches on the long awaited Talcott building.

Latest News

News

Freeport School District welcomes prospective educators through Golden Apple Accelerators Program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As the coronavirus pandemic impacts the way education will look for the foreseeable future, the Golden Apple Foundation is partnering with schools across the state to address an issue plaguing the system: teacher shortages.

News

Great Neighborhood Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at inspiring hope

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Great Neighborhoods Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at supporting neighborhoods around the Rockford Region and inspiring area leaders who want to make a change.

News

Ice cream vendor receives check after being robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $4,711, far past the $800 goal.

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Clergy asks for community accountability board

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“It is really great to bring the church, interfaith organizations together to say black lives matter and we stand with this movement,” said White Newgren.

News

Rockford Daycares to offer working parents a helping hand with E-learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Some families will lean toward remote learning this fall to keep their loved ones safe from the coronavirus pandemic, but for working parents that might be a difficult option which is why daycares are stepping in to help.