Advertisement

Rock Valley College adds plenty of local talent to women’s basketball team

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Recruiting during a pandemic can present many obvious challenges; throw in the limitations placed throughout the state on hosting athletic events, and it limits even further the pool to pick from. But Rock Valley College head coach Darryl Watkins has found plenty of talent from the Stateline.

Watkins has almost a brand new roster for the upcoming season, adding 11 women to the team with his Golden Eagle Vi2i0n recruiting class. That group includes seven players from the area: Madison Hoel and Mariah Hill from Auburn, Briyanna Jackson and Brielle Shaw from Harlem, Karissia Martin from Guilford, East grad Kaiya Albert, and Kaycia Zimmerman from Winnebago. Watkins said he wanted to make sure if local talent wasn’t going to a four-year school, they were coming to RVC.

“I didn’t want them to get out of the city,” explained Watkins. “We missed out on a couple that are going the junior college route.”

“We put a fence up. If you were one of those better local kids, you weren’t leaving the city. That’s how we approached it. We showed them the blueprint of things and the opportunity they have to put on for their city and get the community behind them. Not where they’re competing against each other, but now they’re wearing that same uniform and fighting for one common goal. It’s a bigger purpose.”

Watkins said he is still out on the recruiting trail, looking to add one or two more pieces to this year’s squad. Only NJCAA 1st Team All-American Hannah Malcomson and Rayelynn Gray are back from last year’s team that was one game away from returning to the national championship.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

RVC women's basketball adds local talent

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Sports

Rivets set to restart season Thursday in Green Bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
After speaking with the league and local public health officials, the Rivets can resume baseball activities.

Sports

Slattery finishes tied for fifth at the 71st Illinois Open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Kyle Slattery shot a 70 (-2) that vaulted the Rockford native into a tie for fifth at the 71st Illinois Open.

Sports

Beloit baseball looking for new team name

Updated: 13 hours ago
In 2021, Beloit opens a brand-new downtown stadium and the team is considering a new name to reflect that change.

Latest News

Sports

VanVleet scores career-best 36, Raptors top Heat 107-103

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Rockford native Fred VanVleet hit a career-best seven threes en route to a 2-0 start in the NBA restart bubble in Orlando, Florida.

News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys XFL for $15 million

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By CBS
RedBird Capital is an investment firm that focuses on providing flexible and long-term capital to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and the XFL will be its latest challenge.

Sports

Greater Rockford Golf Classic - Men's Final Round

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT

Sports

Greater Rockford Golf Classic - Women's Match Play Championship

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT

Sports

Smith beats Hogan in second playoff hole to win the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Winnebago grad won his first men's city championship defeating nine-time champion Jamie Hogan in a playoff.

Sports

Thiravong holds off Dofflemyer to win first Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Megan Thiravong wins her first city championship and third tournament in the last month.