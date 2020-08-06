Advertisement

Rivets set to restart season Thursday in Green Bay

Home of the Rockford Rivets of the Northwoods League.
Home of the Rockford Rivets of the Northwoods League.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets will be back on the diamond in game-action for the first time in a week when Rockford travels to take on the Booyah in Green Bay on Thursday.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday, stating they had talked with the Northwoods League and local public health officials to be cleared to resume baseball activities.

The Rivets season was put on pause on Friday, July 31, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Rockford’s game against the Wisconsin Woodchucks in Wausau was canceled that night. The Rivets have also had to miss four home games, including a pair of series’ against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Booyah.

General Manager Chad Bauer said fans can expect a different team when the Rivets return to Rivets Stadium on August 11 against the Woodchucks. Many of the Divison 1 players left to quarantine before returning to school, and field manager Josh Keim left to start his new head coaching job at Black Hawk College in Kewanee on Monday. The plan is to add plenty of local talent to finish out the season.

The team has 14 more games, with six of them at home. Rockford is currently in second in the Wisconsin-Illinois (East) division with a record of 14-15.

