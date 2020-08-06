One man hospitalized in early Thursday morning shooting on 9th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police responded to a weapons violation at 3000 9th St. Thursday morning which sent one man to the hospital.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the Rockford Police Department tweeted out that one male was struck by gunfire in the incident. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.