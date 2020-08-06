One man hospitalized in early Thursday morning shooting on 9th Street
His injuries are not considered life threatening.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police responded to a weapons violation at 3000 9th St. Thursday morning which sent one man to the hospital.
Just before 1:30 a.m., the Rockford Police Department tweeted out that one male was struck by gunfire in the incident. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.
The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
