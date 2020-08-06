New death, 4 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 766 total positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend after four new cases were reported Thursday.

The total deaths now stands at 23. There are now a total of 595 recovered cases after there were 588 total recoveries in the county on Wednesday.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 71 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 151 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 112 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 139 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 117 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 64 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 42 cases and 8 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 33 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.