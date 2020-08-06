New death, 17 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.
That brings the total case count to 3,721.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new death and an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.
That brings the total case count to 3,721. This is up from 3,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Wednesday.
The total deaths are now 121. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.