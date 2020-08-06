Advertisement

New death, 17 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

That brings the total case count to 3,721.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new death and an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,721. This is up from 3,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Wednesday.

The total deaths are now 121. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Exploring voter fraud and its potential implications on the 2020 election

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As the U.S. celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, controversy looms over one of our country's basic tenets, the ability to vote safely and fairly in the upcoming election.

News

Local experts share tips about how to discuss race and injustice

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
During these times of civil unrest many people are speaking out about injustices within society, but others many not know how to.

News

VP race

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Exploring Voter Fraud Concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 policy changes at Rockford hands-on businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, hands-on professions like physical and massage therapists face challenges to keep clients safe.

News

COVID-19 policy changes at hands-on businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Beloit College offers ninth and tenth semesters tuition-free

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The semester or year needs to start in the academic year immediately following the students’ eighth semester.

News

Best friends, married for 35 years, die from coronavirus just 11 days apart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren M. Johnson
The Robinsons, who were married 35 years, died 11 days apart after battling coronavirus.

News

South Beloit man arrested after allegedly chasing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There have been several reports of instances like this occurring in the area, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

News

New death, 4 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 595 recovered cases after there were 588 total recoveries in the county on Wednesday.