New death, 17 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new death and an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,721. This is up from 3,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Wednesday.

The total deaths are now 121. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

