MPD: Man arrested after making racially derogatory comments towards two Black teens

A 57-year-old white man is behind bars for allegedly making racially derogatory comments towards two Black teens on Madison’s southwest side Wednesday night.
Ronald A. Pappas
Ronald A. Pappas(Dane Co. Jail)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Police say Ronald A. Pappas approached the two 15-year-old girls on McKenna Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

The victims say he made made racially derogatory comments to them and other comments about sexual acts he wanted to commit to them, police say.

Officers later found Pappas walking not far from where the victims were contacted.

Pappas was arrested for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer and tentatively charged with resisting.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

