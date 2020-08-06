Man indicted for May murder in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A grand jury returned an indictment against Demetrius Shivers for first degree murder on Wednesday.

On May 3 at 5:43 p.m., the Rockford Police Department arrived to the scene of a report of shots fired, west of the District 1 precinct. Police found a victim on the 1400 block of West Jefferson Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. An investigation was conducted by the Rockford Police Department and charges were authorized by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against the 25-year-old Shivers for first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm without requisite owner’s ID card.

Shivers is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony that is punishable by 20 years - natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a class 1 felony that is punishable by 4-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Unlawful use of weapons by a felon is a class 2 felony that is punishable by 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. Possession of firearm without requisite owner’s ID card is a class 3 felony that is punishable by 2-5 years in Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.