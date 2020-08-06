Advertisement

Local experts share tips about how to discuss race and injustice

During these times of civil unrest many people are speaking out about injustices within society, but others many not know how to.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The murder of George Floyd sparked outrage and lit a fire under the Black Lives Matter Movement, but some people wonder how we can engage in respectful conversations with one another and ease some of the anger.

“We understood the issues related to race, but now we’re confronted with these in ways we haven’t before ...where there’s a lot of news-telling devoted to these hard-to-talk-about topics,” said Northern Illinois University Professor Suzanne Degges-White.

Degges-White says its important to be honest with each other and recognize we have more in common than we may think.

“Humans are humans and if someone does something different don’t be afraid to ask questions, but always ask it in a way that comes from a place of respect and kindness,” said Degges-White.

Professionals say these topics must be addressed and it’s okay to be unsure how to approach them.

“It’s important to acknowledge its ok, its probably not going to be totally comfortable for any of us, but I think when we can have these uncomfortable conversations then it actually helps us come closer to some people,” said licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Shiraz Tata.

