Illinois announces 21 additional deaths, 1,953 new COVID-19 cases

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,749.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases and 21 related deaths Thursday.

Latest deaths include:

- Bond County: 1 female 60′s

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 males 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Gallatin County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 1 male 90′s

- Knox County: 1 male 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 90′s

- Madison County: 1 female 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80′s

- Saline County: 1 female 60′s

- Union County: 1 male 50′s

- Will County: 1 male 80′s

- Williamson County: 1 unknown 60′s

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 188,424 and 7,594 deaths overall since the pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 specimens for a total of 2,937,749.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30-August 5 is 4 percent with a total of 2,937,749 tests conducted.

As of Wednesday night, 1,517 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

