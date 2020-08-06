Families celebrate the newest edition to the Rockford Park District

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s party time at the old White Swan Elementary School location. Families there celebrate the newest edition to the Rockford Park District family.

Executive Director Jay Sandine says the brand new park and playground renovation couldn't be done without the work of local State Senator Dave Syverson.

"We fought hard to keep this public and now it's an official park district park. We're here to celebrate the reopening of the playground thanks to Senator Syverson, got us a $25,000 grant, and kids around the world to helped us with playgrounds. And now all these neighbors around this beautiful park can have a safe place to play," says Sandine.

