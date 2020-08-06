Advertisement

Exploring voter fraud and its potential implications on the 2020 election

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the U.S. celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, controversy looms over one of our country’s basic tenets, the ability to vote safely and fairly in the upcoming election.

"It's going to be a different election. We need to be adjusting to how it's going to be different, not fretting on whether it'll be different, it'll be different," said Bob Evans, Associate Professor of Political Science, Rockford University.

Election Day is less than three months away, and as the president raises questions over the validity of the mail-in ballot process, concerns over voter fraud plague many.

"We think of Election Day as Election Day, where you come and cast your vote. But the fact that there will be mail-in voting on such an unprecedented level, it's new to people. And because it's new and because voting is such a prized privilege, people are alarmed," said Evans.

Currently there are five states that only vote by mail and while Illinois focuses on in-person casting, political scientists say concern may come from the fear of not having their voice heard.

"I think it's just the unfamiliarity for some people that makes them worry about whether their vote gets counted or not. But I mean, it's going to the same place that your ballots would go if you voted in person," said Scot Schraufnagel, Professor of Political Science, Northern Illinois University.

As states gear up for an unprecedented election, experts say focus should be on voter turnout instead.

"I don't want to go on the record as saying there's no fraud. I mean, it happens. We have a hard enough time just getting people to vote, let alone take the time to figure out how to vote fraudulently. Just doesn't happen," said Schraufnagel.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, experts say many states are preparing for increased vote by mail counts for November’s general election.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local experts share tips about how to discuss race and injustice

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
During these times of civil unrest many people are speaking out about injustices within society, but others many not know how to.

News

VP race

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

New death, 17 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,721.

News

Exploring Voter Fraud Concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 policy changes at Rockford hands-on businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, hands-on professions like physical and massage therapists face challenges to keep clients safe.

News

COVID-19 policy changes at hands-on businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Beloit College offers ninth and tenth semesters tuition-free

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The semester or year needs to start in the academic year immediately following the students’ eighth semester.

News

Best friends, married for 35 years, die from coronavirus just 11 days apart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren M. Johnson
The Robinsons, who were married 35 years, died 11 days apart after battling coronavirus.

News

South Beloit man arrested after allegedly chasing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There have been several reports of instances like this occurring in the area, according to the South Beloit Police Department.

News

New death, 4 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 595 recovered cases after there were 588 total recoveries in the county on Wednesday.