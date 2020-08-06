Advertisement

COVID-19 policy changes at Rockford hands-on businesses

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, hands-on professions like physical and massage therapists face challenges to keep clients safe.

“Most of our patients that we’ve seen are eager to get back in here and get back to their recovery,” said Matthew Davidson, OSF Physical Therapist.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a time of transition and change at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center’s physical therapy department.

“When our patients come into the clinic now their temperature is taken and they are screened for questions that could be red flags,” Davidson said.

The same goes for staff members who must check their temperatures each day and take extra cleaning precautions.

“Being patient care clinicians we have always been good at washing our hands and hand sanitizing. As well as cleaning down tables,” Davidson said.

The biggest change for both staff and patients is that masks must be worn the entire time, while in the building or during physical therapy sessions.

“So I’ve been in business for quite a while, 11 years and this is the first time I’ve experienced anything like this,” said Tiffany Richards, Tiffany Richards Massage owner.

Richards’s has come up with innovative ways to keep customers comfortable

“With a mask on sometimes, they feel claustrophobic or have a hard time breathing. So under the face cradle, I do a towel hammock which prevents any kind of aerosol while they are face down,” Richards said.

She’s also upped her cleaning gaming.

“Just having them come in wash their hands and even just taking more time in-between clients and making sure everything is completely sanitized. I know that’s been really important,” Richards said.

Cancellation policies have also been adjusted no clients will be penalized for canceling an appointment if they are feeling sick.

