Chill to ease gradually, heat and humidity’s return inching closer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateliners awoke to quite the chill Wednesday Morning, as temperatures dropped into the 40s in many spots, with Rochelle coming in as the area’s cool spot with a low of 46°!

Rockford fared slightly better, having only dropped to 51°. Still, it goes in the books as having been just four degrees shy of the record low temperature for August 5, and marks the coldest temperatures witnessed here since late May.

Sunshine went to work quickly Wednesday, and allowed temperatures to warm nicely into the middle and upper 70s. While another somewhat cool day is ahead of us Thursday, it’s likely to feature at least continued modest warming. Regardless, the combination of abundant sunshine, low humidity, and a gentle westerly breeze will make for a nearly ideal summer day!

Thursday’s 79° high temperature will mark the fourth consecutive day with below normal temperatures, but it will, without a doubt, be the coolest day of the coming week. Warming’s likely to continue into Friday, and will accelerate as the weekend arrives. Come Saturday, temperatures will be flirting once again with 90°, and will likely reach into the 90s by Sunday. Humidity will be noticeably elevated by that time as well.

It’s likely that 90°+ temperatures will persist well into next week, with heat index values ticketed for the 95°-100° range from Saturday through Wednesday, if not longer. With the swollen temperatures and moisture levels, thunderstorms will re-enter the conversation here. Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible for a time both Saturday and Sunday, though the best rain chances appear to hold off until early next week.

It’s no secret we could use some rainfall in these parts. We’ve yet to see measurable precipitation in August’s first five days, and with at least three more dry days ahead of us, our monthly deficit’s nearly certain to reach one inch by the end of the workweek. For Meteorological Summer, the period that begin June 1, our deficit has swollen to more than two and a half inches. Most stunningly, we’re now sporting a deficit for 2020 as a whole, a notion that just a few month ago seemed incomprehensible.

