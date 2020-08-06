Advertisement

Belvidere man charged with robbery after Saturday incident

Steven M. Edenburn, 33, of Belvidere was named as a suspect in an assault involving a female victim.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was arrested for aggravated battery and robbery following an incident at the Winnebago County Justice Center on Saturday.

On August 1 at approximately 11:35 a.m., Winnebago County deputies were working with the Rockford Police Department and the Illinois State Police to disperse a crowd gathered at 650 West State St., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people who had attended a “Back the Blue” event were still on the property as well as dozens of individuals protesting against the event. As Winnebago County deputies were taking an individual into custody, they were surrounded by a crowd of people and several fights broke out.

At least two deputies received minor injuries during the incident. A total of six people were arrested at the Winnebago County Justice Center on Saturday. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau has been conducting a follow up investigation.

As a result, Steven M. Edenburn, 33, of Belvidere was named as a suspect in an assault involving a female victim. On August 5, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and authorized charges of aggravated battery and robbery against Edenburn, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m., and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

