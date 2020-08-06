Advertisement

20 weeks of extended regular state benefits now available

Currently, there are 30 states providing 13 weeks of EB, and 19 states, including Illinois, providing 20 weeks of EB.
Benefits.
Benefits.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced 20 weeks of state extended benefits are now available.

The extended benefits are available to those who exhaust the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. Illinois law provides for 20 weeks of extended benefits during times of “high unemployment,” as defined in the law, instead of the 13 weeks of extended benefits that was available in Illinois since May, according to IDES.

Those with questions or in need of assistance with unemployment benefits at this time are encouraged to visit IDES.Illinois.gov.

