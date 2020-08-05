Rockford, Freeport schools partner with Comcast for internet service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RPS 205 and FSD 145 are partnering with Comcast to provide internet service to Freeport and Rockford families with children enrolled in district schools on Wednesday.

The partnership comes with the intention of giving students access to the district’s remote learning program, according to the internet service provider on Wednesday morning.

RPS 205 will purchase 12 months of Comcast’s Internet Essentials service on behalf of eligible Rockford households that enroll by Sept. 30. FSD 145 will purchase their 12 months of the service on behalf of eligible Freeport households that enroll by Dec. 31.

“Internet Essentials brings benefits to the entire household,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “In addition to helping students gain access to remote learning programs, Internet access will help parents search for jobs, find and purchase products and services they need while retail stores options are limited, stay informed about COVID-19 and stay in touch with friends and families while we’re social distancing.”

Rock Falls School District 13 also signed an agreement with the internet service provider.

The service provides internet at home to eligible low-income households for $9.95 a month, plus applicable taxes and fees. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials and nonprofit community partners, according to the internet service provider.

For further information or eligibility, those in Freeport may call the Freeport School District Technology Department at (815) 232-0569. For Rockford families wanting more information or to enroll, they can email connected@rps205.com or contact their individual schools after September 1.

“I appreciate the partnership between Comcast and the Freeport School District to bring additional learning opportunities to the students of Freeport,” Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller said.

Since 2011, more than 220,000 Illinois households have been connected to the internet at home through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program. Some 90 percent were not connected until they enrolled in the program, according to the company.

