Rockford Daycares to offer working parents a helping hand with E-learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was really tough during the shutdown when we didn’t have daycare,” said Patrick Gorman.

Gorman is a dad of two and a full-time employee. He says Castlehill Child Care is his saving grace.

“They have a great yard and lots of activities to keep his imagination up. For a 3-year-old that’s just what you need,” Gorman said.

Gorman’s daughter is in elementary school and his son goes to daycare full-time, which provides the child with a somewhat normal lifestyle.

“It is great that although he has to wear a mask. It is great that he gets to come here and spend more time with kids and learn,” Gorman said.

“I’m thrilled to be able to help out families that are feeling so much anxiety about the unknown,” said Heather Johnson, Castlehill Child Care teacher.

Johnson is a licensed childcare provider who decided to expand her at-home daycare during the pandemic.

“We are going to be offering a distanced learning kindergarten class with just a few children,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s home is set-up like a classroom to provide students as normal of a school day as possible.

“So we want to be able to work with RPS 205 to be able to provide an environment for parents who aren’t quite ready to send their kids back to school,” Johnson said.

“We have quite a few kids who will be doing e-learning here at the center,” said Valerie Schaid, Northridge KinderCare Center director.

Northridge KinderCare is also jumping on board, setting up a virtual learning lab for its students.

“We try to provide as much as our families need while we have them in care and that sometimes takes adapting our program,” Schaid said.

Northridge KinderCare will offer up to 15 students a space to complete their e-learning and Castlehill has space for 5 preschoolers and 5 kindergartners.

