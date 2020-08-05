Advertisement

Rockford Daycares to offer working parents a helping hand with E-learning

Some families will lean toward remote learning this fall to keep their loved ones safe from the coronavirus pandemic, but for working parents that might be a difficult option which is why daycares are stepping in to help.
Some families will lean toward remote learning this fall to keep their loved ones safe from the coronavirus pandemic, but for working parents that might be a difficult option which is why daycares are stepping in to help.(WIFR)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was really tough during the shutdown when we didn’t have daycare,” said Patrick Gorman.

Gorman is a dad of two and a full-time employee. He says Castlehill Child Care is his saving grace.

“They have a great yard and lots of activities to keep his imagination up. For a 3-year-old that’s just what you need,” Gorman said.

Gorman’s daughter is in elementary school and his son goes to daycare full-time, which provides the child with a somewhat normal lifestyle.

“It is great that although he has to wear a mask. It is great that he gets to come here and spend more time with kids and learn,” Gorman said.

“I’m thrilled to be able to help out families that are feeling so much anxiety about the unknown,” said Heather Johnson, Castlehill Child Care teacher.

Johnson is a licensed childcare provider who decided to expand her at-home daycare during the pandemic.

“We are going to be offering a distanced learning kindergarten class with just a few children,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s home is set-up like a classroom to provide students as normal of a school day as possible.

“So we want to be able to work with RPS 205 to be able to provide an environment for parents who aren’t quite ready to send their kids back to school,” Johnson said.

“We have quite a few kids who will be doing e-learning here at the center,” said Valerie Schaid, Northridge KinderCare Center director.

Northridge KinderCare is also jumping on board, setting up a virtual learning lab for its students.

“We try to provide as much as our families need while we have them in care and that sometimes takes adapting our program,” Schaid said.

Northridge KinderCare will offer up to 15 students a space to complete their e-learning and Castlehill has space for 5 preschoolers and 5 kindergartners.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ice cream vendor receives check after being robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $4,711, far past the $800 goal.

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Clergy asks for community accountability board

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“It is really great to bring the church, interfaith organizations together to say black lives matter and we stand with this movement,” said White Newgren.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Freeport housing authority responds to Tuesday fatal shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
'Senseless acts of violence can bring about an overabundance of emotions'

News

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 588 recovered cases.

News

Fewer students on campus poses challenges for college town businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Local leaders and business owners in DeKalb County share how a lack of student spending could damage the community.

News

Illinois legislature spent $143K for alternate location in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The legislature was in session in January, February and part of March before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

News

2 new deaths, 21 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.