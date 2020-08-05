Man pleads guilty to child porn charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Creston man pleaded guilty to charges of transportation of child pornography via the internet and possession of child pornography Tuesday.

Eric Canchola, 27, admitted in a written plea agreement that on March 21, 2018, he used a computer to send a video file over the internet to another KIK chat application user. The image depicted a prepubescent female child engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.

Canchola also admitted that on May 8, 2018, he possessed two Ipods, a desktop computer and two portable hard drives that each contained more than 600 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.

The 27-year-old faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment for transporting child pornography, and a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment for possession of child pornography. He also faces a term of supervised release following imprisonment of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The actual sentence will be determined by the United States District Court. Sentencing for Canchola is set for December 11 at 9 a.m.

The guilty plea was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.