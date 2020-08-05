Illinois announces 30 additional deaths, 1,759 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,759 new COVID-19 cases and 30 related deaths Wednesday.

Latest deaths include:

Carroll County: 1 male 80′s

Clark County: 1 male 60′s

Coles County: 1 female 80′s

Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 3 males 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

DuPage County: 2 females 80′s

Gallatin County: 1 male 70′s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Kane County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Lake County; 1 female 40′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

LaSalle County 1 male 90′s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s

St. Clair County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 90′s

Union County: 1 female 70′s

Will County: 1 male 50′s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90′s

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 186,471 and 7,573 deaths overall since the pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,598 specimens for a total of 2,896,063.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29-August 4 is 3.9 percent with a total of 2,896,063 tests conducted.

As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

