Ice cream vendor receives check after being robbed at gunpoint

At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $4,711, far past the $800 goal.
James Andrews
James Andrews(James Andrews)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The ice cream vendor on Green Street robbed at gunpoint on July 3 received his check from a GoFundMe on Tuesday.

According to the GoFundMe, vendor Pablo Arroyo Perez lost all his ID’s, as well as $800, when he was robbed that Friday afternoon. On Tuesday, he received a check for $4,444.

