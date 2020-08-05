Advertisement

Harlem high school fall sports begin Monday

The middle school is still assessing as a conference, according to the school district.
High school golf
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall sports for Harlem high school begin on Monday, Aug. 10.

Students are asked to email their coach to find out specific information for the beginning of the season. Harlem middle school is still assessing as a conference, according to the school district.

Emails of coaches are listed below.

