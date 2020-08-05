Advertisement

Great Neighborhood Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at inspiring hope

Organization leaders kick off a new citywide initiative designed to inspire change and help better communities around the Forest City.
Great Neighborhoods Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at supporting neighborhoods around the Rockford Region and inspiring area leaders who want to make a change.
Great Neighborhoods Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at supporting neighborhoods around the Rockford Region and inspiring area leaders who want to make a change.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great Neighborhoods Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at supporting neighborhoods around the Rockford Region and inspiring area leaders who want to make a change.

The event is called ‘Hope Starts with our Neighborhoods’ and local leaders and organizations met at the Embassy Suites in downtown Rockford Wednesday night for the kickoff of the event.

“We can still do great things in our community even though there has been some setbacks, even though there have been some limitations,” said Great Neighborhoods Rockford Region Program Director Cira Richardson. “There is still work to be done, but we can get that work done and make our community a great place to live.”

Those in attendance heard presentations from a number of organizations including the City of Rockford and Area Habitat for Humanity who spoke about how to foster community engagement and create meaningful connections within neighborhoods.

“It takes one person, one step at a time and we encourage everyone in our region to get involved and just to find small ways to make their neighborhood better and a great way to do that is to connect with great neighborhoods,” said Richardson.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

