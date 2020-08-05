Gradual warming trend begins Wednesday, heat and humidity’s return in sight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second consecutive day of unseasonably chilly temperatures is in the books to start the workweek, though Tuesday’s low to mid 70s still marked an improvement over Monday’s cloudy, drizzly 60s. Still, high temperatures Tuesday fell ten degrees shy of the 83° considered to be normal for August 4. While another cool day is ahead of us Wednesday, it’s likely to feature at least some modest warming. Regardless, the combination of abundant sunshine, low humidity, and a gentle westerly breeze will make for a nearly ideal summer day!

Another very comfortable day's on tap Wednesday, coming off a rather chilly Tuesday Night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s 77° high temperature will mark the third consecutive day with below normal temperatures, but it will, without a doubt, be the coolest day of the coming week. Warming’s likely to continue into Thursday and Friday, and will accelerate as the weekend arrives. Come Saturday, temperatures will be flirting once again with 90°, and will likely reach into the 90s by Sunday. Humidity will be noticeably elevated by that time as well.

While things are to remain very comfortable for the next few days, there are clear signs of heat and humidity returning this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s likely that 90°+ temperatures will persist well into next week, with heat index values ticketed for the 95°-100° range from Saturday through Tuesday, if not longer. With the swollen temperatures and moisture levels, thunderstorms will re-enter the conversation here. Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible for a time both Saturday and Sunday, though the best rain chances appear to hold off until early next week.

Our next rain chance is several days away, and the weekend rain chances are paltry, at best. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s no secret we could use some rainfall in these parts. We’ve yet to see measurable precipitation in August’s first four days, and with at least three more dry days ahead of us, our monthly deficit’s nearly certain to reach one inch by the end of the workweek. For Meteorological Summer, the period that begin June 1, our deficit has swollen to more than two and a half inches. Most stunningly, by the end of the day Wednesday, barring something completely unforeseen, we’ll be sporting a deficit for 2020 as a whole, a notion that just a few month ago seemed incomprehensible.

Our summer rainfall deficit continues to grow, and by this time Wednesday, we'll likely have fallen below normal for the year in the precipitation department. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

