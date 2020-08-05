Advertisement

Gradual warming trend begins Wednesday, heat and humidity’s return in sight

Growing evidence suggests return of 90s likely by the weekend
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second consecutive day of unseasonably chilly temperatures is in the books to start the workweek, though Tuesday’s low to mid 70s still marked an improvement over Monday’s cloudy, drizzly 60s. Still, high temperatures Tuesday fell ten degrees shy of the 83° considered to be normal for August 4. While another cool day is ahead of us Wednesday, it’s likely to feature at least some modest warming. Regardless, the combination of abundant sunshine, low humidity, and a gentle westerly breeze will make for a nearly ideal summer day!

Another very comfortable day's on tap Wednesday, coming off a rather chilly Tuesday Night.
Another very comfortable day's on tap Wednesday, coming off a rather chilly Tuesday Night.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s 77° high temperature will mark the third consecutive day with below normal temperatures, but it will, without a doubt, be the coolest day of the coming week. Warming’s likely to continue into Thursday and Friday, and will accelerate as the weekend arrives. Come Saturday, temperatures will be flirting once again with 90°, and will likely reach into the 90s by Sunday. Humidity will be noticeably elevated by that time as well.

While things are to remain very comfortable for the next few days, there are clear signs of heat and humidity returning this weekend.
While things are to remain very comfortable for the next few days, there are clear signs of heat and humidity returning this weekend.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s likely that 90°+ temperatures will persist well into next week, with heat index values ticketed for the 95°-100° range from Saturday through Tuesday, if not longer. With the swollen temperatures and moisture levels, thunderstorms will re-enter the conversation here. Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible for a time both Saturday and Sunday, though the best rain chances appear to hold off until early next week.

Our next rain chance is several days away, and the weekend rain chances are paltry, at best.
Our next rain chance is several days away, and the weekend rain chances are paltry, at best.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s no secret we could use some rainfall in these parts. We’ve yet to see measurable precipitation in August’s first four days, and with at least three more dry days ahead of us, our monthly deficit’s nearly certain to reach one inch by the end of the workweek. For Meteorological Summer, the period that begin June 1, our deficit has swollen to more than two and a half inches. Most stunningly, by the end of the day Wednesday, barring something completely unforeseen, we’ll be sporting a deficit for 2020 as a whole, a notion that just a few month ago seemed incomprehensible.

Our summer rainfall deficit continues to grow, and by this time Wednesday, we'll likely have fallen below normal for the year in the precipitation department.
Our summer rainfall deficit continues to grow, and by this time Wednesday, we'll likely have fallen below normal for the year in the precipitation department.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Not As Cool Today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Not As Cool Today.

Forecast

September-like weather to continue but not for long

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Open up those windows tonight and turn off those air conditioners because comfortable temperatures dominate the forecast over the next few days. These are temperatures we should see at the end of September, not the beginning of August. You better enjoy them because the heat returns shortly.

Forecast

MUCH Cooler Next Couple Days

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
MUCH Cooler Next Couple Days.

Forecast

Fall-like conditions only temporary, summer returns soon after

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Sunday marked the 40th day in a row where high temperatures in Rockford were 80 degrees or higher. Now that a cold front passed through the Stateline, that streak will come to an end. Northerly winds are in play which will keep our temperatures to levels we should normally see at the middle to end of September! But these conditions will only be temporary.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances Sunday before a brief fall-like cool down

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
An approaching cold front will spark some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening followed by the coolest temperatures in months for the Stateline.

Forecast

Protesters arrested, charged after blocking traffic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT

Forecast

Cooler regime to continue, mainly dry weekend ahead of us

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
But the good news is for the weekend we are going to remain quiet. High temperatures Saturday in the lower 80s and same story for Sunday. The rain will hold off until we get into the day on Sunday.

Forecast

A Beautiful Weekend Is Upon Us

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
A Beautiful Weekend Is Upon Us.

Forecast

A cooler temperature regime is now in place, eyeing 70s soon

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Say goodbye to the heat and humidity in our weather pattern. Comfortable and cooler temperatures is now in region and looks like it is here to stay.

Forecast

Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 7/30/2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT