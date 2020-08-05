Advertisement

Freeport School District welcomes prospective educators through Golden Apple Accelerators Program

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - "We need to prepare teachers for whatever environment they're going to face, whether that is in person or whether that is virtual," said Alan Mather, President, Golden Apple Foundation.

As the coronavirus pandemic impacts the way education will look for the foreseeable future, the Golden Apple Foundation is partnering with schools across the state to address an issue plaguing the system: teacher shortages.

One institution taking the baton locally is the Freeport School District, with what Superintendent Anna Alvarado calls the “meat and potatoes” of education.

"How do we identify critical standards, what will grading and assessment look like, how do we support our teachers and professional learning? While all the safety guidelines are real critical because that's a life or death right to safety. But we also have to remember that our moral imperative is also what the quality of teaching will look like," said Alvarado.

Foundation president Alan Mather says one of the few positives the pandemic brings is a heightened appreciation for excellent educators.

"Those who know how to teach in any environment, whether we're talking about a traditional classroom, where there is a teacher in front of a class or whether we're talking about a virtual environment," said Mather.

"There are still many of our teachers, I will say, much like many teachers across the state and across the country who are stressed out and nervous about school reopening. We have to acknowledge that we have put a plan in place, we need to work together, but then not shutting the door, and not listening," said Alvarado.

"We are in a global pandemic and we need to act like we're in a global pandemic. And there is nothing more important than the health and safety of our students and our parents," said Mather.

The Golden Apple Accelerators Program gives prospective educators a shot at hands-on experience and their teaching license, even as schools across the state focus on virtual instruction.

The Freeport School District will welcome some of the 30 accelerators to its faculty this year, where they will work with current teachers to develop lesson plans and help navigate the new remote-heavy curriculum.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE ACCELERATOR PROGRAM, visit https://www.goldenapple.org/accelerators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Great Neighborhood Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at inspiring hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Great Neighborhoods Rockford Region launches a new program aimed at supporting neighborhoods around the Rockford Region and inspiring area leaders who want to make a change.

News

Ice cream vendor receives check after being robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $4,711, far past the $800 goal.

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Clergy asks for community accountability board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“It is really great to bring the church, interfaith organizations together to say black lives matter and we stand with this movement,” said White Newgren.

Latest News

News

Rockford Daycares to offer working parents a helping hand with E-learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Some families will lean toward remote learning this fall to keep their loved ones safe from the coronavirus pandemic, but for working parents that might be a difficult option which is why daycares are stepping in to help.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Freeport housing authority responds to Tuesday fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
'Senseless acts of violence can bring about an overabundance of emotions'

News

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 588 recovered cases.

News

Fewer students on campus poses challenges for college town businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Local leaders and business owners in DeKalb County share how a lack of student spending could damage the community.