Freeport housing authority responds to Tuesday fatal shooting

'Senseless acts of violence can bring about an overabundance of emotions'
Freeport Murder Investigation
Freeport Murder Investigation
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Housing Authority of the City of Freeport issued a statement following the fatal shooting on its property on Tuesday.

“The Housing Authority of the City of Freeport is deeply saddened and frustrated to learn of the tragic shooting that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, on its property. This is something that should never occur in our City. While we understand there is no threat to the general public or other HACF residents, we will continue to cooperate with the Freeport Police Department in their efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

The mission of HACF is to provide safe, decent affordable housing for eligible families, seniors and persons with disabilities. When tragic events such as this occur, it causes the community to become concerned with their safety and that of loved ones. Senseless acts of violence can bring about an overabundance of emotions: helplessness, sadness, vulnerability and anger ~ all of which often lead to negative reactions and blame as opposed to viable responses and empathy.

This is a time when we must, as a community, look out for our well-being and the well-being of others; stand firm and together when we say that violence will not be tolerated; and be intentional in all efforts to support healing and restore confidence in community.

Please pray for the family of Rebbie Plunkett,” Babette Jamison-Varner, MPA, Chief Executive Officer Housing Authority of the City of Freeport said.

