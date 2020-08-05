Advertisement

Fewer students on campus poses challenges for college town businesses

Local leaders and business owners shed light on how student spending impacts the economy.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As some college students opt to stay home and study online for the upcoming semester, businesses in college cities and towns begin to worry.

“When classes are on I would say probably 75 to 80 percent of my clientele is students,” said Kimberly Zepeda, owner of Wired Nutrition in DeKalb.

“Will N.I.U. go fully remote? and if not how many kids are going to live on campus?” said Owner of Fatty’s Bar & Grille Jeff Dobie.

While Northern Illinois University leaders weigh the advantages and disadvantages of a return to campus, DeKalb leaders envision businesses and tax dollars floating away.

“We’re concerned about what the outlook of this ultimately is going to be in our small business community I mean we’re foreseeing that there is going to be a lot of small businesses that will not survive this at all,” said President of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation Cohen Barnes. “It sucks when you think about it and it hurts but that is the reality we are facing right now.”

N.I.U. knows its importance to this rural community. In an attempt to help, the university joined a small business task force called Dekalb County Unites. The group connects business owners with much-needed resources.

“We really looked at what we could do to support small businesses,” said Chief Engagement Officer at N.I.U. Rena Cotsones. “Some of our activities included reaching out to some of the larger institutions in town to see what they could do to accelerate purchases from small businesses, raising awareness for people of how important it is to shop locally.”

For more information on the DeKalb County Unites program visit its website.

