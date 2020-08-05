Advertisement

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are seeking to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying Wednesday that company managers pressured employees who were designated to perform safety-related work at a South Carolina plant.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that for nearly two years Boeing made employees doing safety checks report to managers who weren't in position to oversee the work.

The FAA said in another instance earlier this year, Boeing pressured or interfered with employees who were doing a safety inspection of a Boeing 787-9 jetliner at the plant in North Charleston.

The allegations stem from Boeing's operation of a long-standing FAA program in which the agency relies on manufacturers' employees to carry out some safety-related tests and analysis. The approach has come under scrutiny in Congress since two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.

Some lawmakers say letting company employees do safety analysis amounts to self-regulation, and Congress is considering changes in the FAA’s use and oversight of those company employees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ice cream vendor receives check after being robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $4,711, far past the $800 goal.

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Clergy asks for community accountability board

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“It is really great to bring the church, interfaith organizations together to say black lives matter and we stand with this movement,” said White Newgren.

Latest News

News

Rockford Daycares to offer working parents a helping hand with E-learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Some families will lean toward remote learning this fall to keep their loved ones safe from the coronavirus pandemic, but for working parents that might be a difficult option which is why daycares are stepping in to help.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Freeport housing authority responds to Tuesday fatal shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
'Senseless acts of violence can bring about an overabundance of emotions'

National

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

News

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 588 recovered cases.