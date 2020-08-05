COVID-19 pregnancy complications

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local woman who dedicates her life to saving lives and helping those suffering from COVID-19 had a scare of her own.

Brittany Lance was not only fighting for her life, but also the life of her unborn child. She was seven months pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19. The local nurse caring for COVID-19 patients was now a patient herself.

About a week later, Lance had to have an emergency C-section. Brittany’s son Braiden was born premature, weighing slightly more than two pounds.

Brittany was in the ICU for more than 40 days after giving birth. She’s now recovering, and has only held her son once.

“They put the baby on top of her because she is semi paralyzed from the collarbone down, due to being incubated for so long. Now she will have to rebuild every muscle from her collarbone to her feet,” Stephanie Lance, Brittany’s mother-in-law said.

Braiden recently went home from the hospital, and is now being cared for by his father and grandmother while Brittany continues to recover.

You can donate to Brittany to help her financially through her circumstances here.

