Advertisement

ComEd pleads not guilty in alleged influence-peddling scheme

ComEd attorney Reid Schar entered the plea on the company’s behalf.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Energy utility ComEd pleaded not guilty to bribery at an arraignment Wednesday despite previously admitting wrongdoing in an influence-peddling scheme that threatens to ensnare Illinois’ most powerful Democrat, state House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The plea during a hearing held by phone was largely a formality under a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed last month and doesn’t mean that ComEd is now saying it did nothing wrong. The agreement requires that ComEd admit wrongdoing, pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with investigators in return for dismissal of the charge later.

In the written agreement, ComEd admits to supplying benefits to associates of Madigan — the nation’s longest serving statehouse speaker — from 2011 to 2019 in exchange for the speaker’s help in pushing through legislation favorable to the utility.

As Wednesday’s hearing began, it wasn’t clear if U.S. District Judge John Kness in Chicago would require ComEd to enter a plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Singh Bhachu said his office didn’t believe one was necessary.

But Kness said that arraignments must include a plea.

“I don’t want to make a mountain out of a molehill, but I also want to be careful to follow what the rules are,” he said.

ComEd attorney Reid Schar entered the plea on the company’s behalf.

Court proceedings against ComEd are now on hold until 2023, when prosecutors will assess whether it has fully complied with the terms of the deferred prosecution deal.

Madigan has not been charged and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Gov. Evers mobilizes Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Gov. Tony Evers has decided to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard to work as poll workers during primary elections on Aug 11.

News

Harlem high school fall sports begin Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The middle school is still assessing as a conference, according to the school district.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces 30 additional deaths, 1,759 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29-August 4 is 3.9 percent.

News

Man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 27-year-old faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment.

News

Beloit Health System extends hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Visitor restrictions remain in place at all locations.

News

Freeport woman murdered inside apartment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 27-year-old woman was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

Back to School & Beyond

Rockford, Freeport schools partner with Comcast for internet service

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The partnership comes with the intention of giving students access to the district’s remote learning program.

News

New mobile axe throwing site

Updated: 17 hours ago