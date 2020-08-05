Clergy asks for community accountability board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Using signs and prayers, clergy and community members protested outside City Hall Wednesday, to show support for the NAACP and Eliminate Racism 815.

“In the violent incidents over the weekend, it is hard to sit still. Something really does need to happen. We need to bring people together over justice, to bring peace into the community,” said Rebecca White Newgren, Pastor at SecondFirst Church.

White Newgren facilitated the protest.

“It is really great to bring the church, interfaith organizations together to say black lives matter and we stand with this movement,” said White Newgren.

The protesters call for a community accountability board of qualified and experienced members to review violent encounters with the police and sheriffs department.

“Right now, the current system has police investigating police when there is an allegation of misconduct,” said Pastor K. Edward Copeland at Zion Baptist Church.

They say it's the only way for both parties in a complaint to receive justice.

“We have to get out of this binary thinking of are you tough on crime or are you safe on crime. This issue is, are you smart on crime,” said Copeland.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.