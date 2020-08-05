Advertisement

Big Timber Axe Throwing brings something new and exciting to the area

Axe throwing is now going mobile
By Savanna Brito
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Big Timber Axe Throwing Recreation Center finds a new way to spend time outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-owner, Joey Hammack, says they built a mobile trailer to use at weddings, graduations, and birthday parties.

Big Timber was started even before the pandemic existed, but due to COVID-19, people are happy they have a place to throw safely outdoors.

Hammack says the most important thing to them is making their customers feel both safe and comfortable.

“Everybody loves that we’re taking the cautions and everything that we can do to make people safe in the area. We want everybody to feel like they walk into our business and they aren’t gonna get sick. They’re gonna be like ‘man these people keep up on their cleaning’ and that’s what we try to do. We want everyone to be comfortable,” says Hammack.

