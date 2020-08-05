Beloit Health System extends hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System has expanded their hours, starting this week, according to the health service provider in an announcement Wednesday morning.

Visitor restrictions remain in place at all locations, according to BHS. The updated hours for BHS are listed below.

Beloit Clinic: Monday – Friday open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beloit Clinic Lab: Monday – Friday open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beloit Clinic Convenient Care: Open seven days a week. Monday – Friday open 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beloit Clinic Medical Outpatient: Open seven days a week. 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

NorthPointe Immediate Care: Open seven days a week. Monday – Friday open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NorthPointe Clinic: Monday and Tuesday open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.,

Wednesday and Thursday open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

