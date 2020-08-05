Advertisement

Beloit Health System extends hours

Visitor restrictions remain in place at all locations.
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System(Beloit Health System)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System has expanded their hours, starting this week, according to the health service provider in an announcement Wednesday morning.

Visitor restrictions remain in place at all locations, according to BHS. The updated hours for BHS are listed below.

Beloit Clinic: Monday – Friday open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beloit Clinic Lab: Monday – Friday open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beloit Clinic Convenient Care: Open seven days a week. Monday – Friday open 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beloit Clinic Medical Outpatient: Open seven days a week. 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

NorthPointe Immediate Care: Open seven days a week. Monday – Friday open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NorthPointe Clinic: Monday and Tuesday open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.,

Wednesday and Thursday open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For the most current updates and changes to location hours and visitor restrictions, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Freeport woman murdered inside apartment

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 27-year-old woman was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

Back to School & Beyond

Rockford, Freeport schools partner with Comcast for internet service

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The partnership comes with the intention of giving students access to the district’s remote learning program.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

New mobile axe throwing site

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Covid pregnancy complications

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Big Timber Axe Throwing brings something new and exciting to the area

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Axe throwing is now going mobile

News

RPS 205 staff protests for a safer return to school

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Returning to the classroom or the computer? RPS 205 staff protests in-person instruction

News

COVID-19 pregnancy complications

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Local nurse caring for COVID-19 patients became a patient herself.

News

The Illinois Board of Higher Education discusses racial disparities among college students

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Board members and education professionals met virtually to share ideas about how to create equal opportunities for higher education students throughout the state.

News

Man found guilty of sexual abuse

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Criminal sexual abuse is a class 4 felony.