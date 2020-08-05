Advertisement

Beloit baseball looking for new team name

The team is accepting submissions from fans to pick the new name of the baseball team.
(NBC15)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - Beloit Snappers is considering a name change, according to its Facebook page.

For nearly four decades, Minor League Baseball has had a home in Beloit. Since 1982, players have donned a uniform with Beloit across the chest and played at Pohlman Field.

In 2021, Beloit opens a brand-new downtown stadium and the team is considering a new name to reflect that change.

“We want the name on the fron of our uniforms to represent fans in the stands,” said the Facebook post. ”To make that happen, we’re looking for suggestions from you to refresh the identity of Beloit baseball.”

The team is accepting submissions from fans to pick the new name of the baseball team.

Submissions can be made online at www.snappersbaseball.com

Fans can submit their best ideas for a team name until Tuesday, August 18.

