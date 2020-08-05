Advertisement

2 new deaths, 21 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two more deaths and an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,704. This is up from 3,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Tuesday.

The total deaths are now 120. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

