Advertisement

11 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

There are now a total of 588 recovered cases.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 762 total positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend after 11 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The total deaths stands at 22. There are now a total of 588 recovered cases after there were 584 total recoveries in the county on Tuesday.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 71 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 150 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 112 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 139 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 115 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 63 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 42 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 33 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ice cream vendor receives check after being robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $4,711, far past the $800 goal.

News

Noah’s Ark Water Park closes for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Noah’s Ark Waterpark has decided to close for the rest of the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

News

Clergy asks for community accountability board

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“It is really great to bring the church, interfaith organizations together to say black lives matter and we stand with this movement,” said White Newgren.

News

Rockford Daycares to offer working parents a helping hand with E-learning

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Some families will lean toward remote learning this fall to keep their loved ones safe from the coronavirus pandemic, but for working parents that might be a difficult option which is why daycares are stepping in to help.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Freeport housing authority responds to Tuesday fatal shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
'Senseless acts of violence can bring about an overabundance of emotions'

News

Fewer students on campus poses challenges for college town businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Local leaders and business owners in DeKalb County share how a lack of student spending could damage the community.

News

Illinois legislature spent $143K for alternate location in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The legislature was in session in January, February and part of March before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

News

2 new deaths, 21 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.